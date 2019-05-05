|
Mr. Francis Ambrose Barous 87, of Boxford, beloved husband of Carmen Louise (Dumond) Barous, died May 1, 2019 at Lahey Clinic in Burlington surrounded by his loving family. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., he was the son of the late Francis and Constance (Ryan) Barous. He was raised and educated in Andover and was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. He continued his education at University of Massachusetts, Amherst, where he was a member of the R.O.T.C and earned his degree in Business Administration as a member of the class of 1953. A tremendously accomplished athlete, Francis was a member of the UMASS Minuteman Mens Varsity Basketball and Track Teams. Both competing at the Division 1 Level. Later in life, Frank continued his athletic prowess by competing in the PAN-AM Games and winning a Gold medal in Masters Track. Following his graduations, Francis began his service to his country as a member of the United States Air Force. Following his service to his country, he continued his education at Penn State University Studying Minerology. At this time in his life, he made a decision that would have generational implications. He joined his father in their Family Business, Essex Silverline Corporation, manufacturers of fine floor sanders. Mr. Barous worked in all aspects of the company from Traveling Salesman to CEO. Under his tenure the company grew extensively and achi- eved great heights. His career became his lifes passion, he took great pride in the successes his company made during his tenure. A resident of the town of Boxford for over 58 years, Frank was a member of St. Rose of Lima Parish in Topsfield. He was a member of the American Rental Association and the California and Massachusetts Rental Association. He was an avid stamp collector, history buff who loved to read and share historical facts with those around. Frank had the gift of putting others at ease and certainly was blessed with the gift of gab. He loved people. If you met him once, you were his friend and if you ever walked into the show room you never left with out something. He was gentle, kind, generous and had a zany sense of humor. Above all else, he will be remembered for helping those in their time of need and never asking for anything in return, his love of family, faith and country and his dedication to his career. He lived life to the fullest and will be deeply missed. Francis is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Carmen Louise (Dumond) Barous, his daughters, Lauren Goddard and her husband John of Methuen and Maria and husband of Morristown, N.J., his son, Paul Barous of Andover, his four grandchildren, his brothers, Roger Barous of Seabrook and Dennis Barous and his wife Terese of Ipswich and several nieces and nephews. His funeral will be held from the Peterson-ODonnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (rte 62) Danvers, Monday, May 6th at 8:15 A.M. followed by his funeral Mass in St Rose of Lima Church, Park St., Topsfield, at 9 A.M. Relatives and friends invited. Burial is private. Visiting hours Sun- day, May 5th from 6 to 9 P.M. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Francis memory to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Tri-Town Transcript from May 5 to May 12, 2019