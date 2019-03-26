|
|
Gary A. Kunkel of Cape Coral, Florida (previously Venice, Fl and Boxford MA) died peacefully on Wednesday March 20, 2018 at the Windsor of Cape Coral. Born to Alton (deceased) and Arlene (deceased) Kunkel on November 24, 1932 in Belfast, ME. Gary grew up in Newburyport, MA along with his brother Bruce (Ellen) Kunkel, where Garys father was the owner of Kunkels stationary. Gary graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute in 1954. Four years after graduation he met his self- proclaimed Sweetheart of my life Doris Lynch through their mutual interest in skiing; they were married on February 14, 1959. They moved to Boxford, MA and son Gregory became part of their family in 1964 and added a significant new dimension to our lives. They recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. Gary embarked on a career for 39 years in the Defense Industry. Over his career he worked at Sikorksy Aircraft, GE Small Aircraft Engines, Avco Systems and for 22 years at Raytheon Missile Systems. Gary found his career very interesting and challenging involved in the design and analysis of various military projects, including the Jet Engines and Tactical Ground, Air and Sea Launched missiles. Gary was active in his church in Boxford, First Congregational Church of Boxford. He served on the Deacon Board, initiated the replacement of the Pipe Organ, and with wife Doris sang in the choir. He also traveled extensively with Doris, enjoying multiple trips to Europe fulfilling a dream they had shared since first engaged. He also enjoyed camping and hiking, often with his son Greg as a child, and boating with his family and friends on the lakes and seashores of New England. Upon retirement Gary and Doris began spending winters in Venice, Florida, eventually moving there full time. There he also sung in the choir of Venice Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed walking the beach with Doris, attending cultural events in Sarasota, playing tennis and golf, and continuing to travel for many years to Colorado to ski as part of the Sarasota Ski Club. Over his final years Gary dealt with Alzheimers disease, predicating the move to Cape Coral. Besides his wife Doris, son Greg (Deb) and brother Bruce (Ellen), Gary is survived by several nieces, nephew and great nieces and many friends. Gary is preleased by his parents. A Funeral Service will be held at 1:30 PM on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Mullins Memorial, 1056 NE 7th Terrace, Cape Coral, FL 33909. Donations may be made in Garys memory to the Alvin A. Dubin Alzheimers Resource Center, 12468 Brantley Commons Ct., Fort Myers, FL 33907 or to First Congregational Church, 4 Georgetown Rd., Boxford, MA 01921. When requested to share thoughts and recollections on the event of his 50th class reunion from Worcester Polytech, Gary wrote: In summary Doris and I have so far been blessed good life (in spite of minor challenges) with interesting and challenging jobs, travel opportunities, a great community (Boxford) to live in, generally good health, a wonderful son and lots of lifelong friends skiing, boating, hiking and campingfor all this I am thankful. Friends are invited to send condolences via the on-line guest book which can be found at www.MullinsMemorial. com. Mullins Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cape Coral, is entrusted with final care.
Published in The Tri-Town Transcript from Mar. 26 to Apr. 2, 2019