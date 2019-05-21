|
Mark Tucker Blessington, 59, passed away on Friday, May 10th, 2019 in his family's Topsfield home. Mark was born in Lynn on August 29,1959 the son of Deborah (Tucker) Blessington of Topsfield and the late Roderick Blessington. A graduate of Masconomet Regional High School he went on to work a variety of different jobs over the course of his life. He was a jack of all trades to say the least. Mark was someone that added light and joy to any situation. He was a genuine person that loved to laugh. Whether it was at work, family gatherings or out in nature, he was someone that everyone loved to be around. He enjoyed canoeing and fishing and was a motorcycle enthusiast that enjoyed both on and off road riding. His family has many fond memories of him helping with chores in Maine, fishing with his nephews, feeding the wildlife around his home and his excellent cooking skills he shared. He was a great Chef! In addition to his loving mother Deborah, he is survived by a sister, Kim Hingston and her husband Samuel of Newcastle, ME and two nephews, John Hingston of Newcastle, ME and Jeff Hingston and Jeffs wife Marina of Nobleboro, ME. They will all miss him greatly. Private funeral services are under the direction of Whittier-Porter Funeral Home of Ipswich. To send a condolence please visit www. whittier-porter.com.
Published in The Tri-Town Transcript from May 21 to May 28, 2019