Michael D. Daniels, 34, of Boxford, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, surrounded by his parents after a long, courageous battle with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Michael was born in Salem on May 20, 1984 to David and Patricia (Quinn) Daniels. He attended Boxford schools and graduated from Masconomet Regional High School in 2003. Michael would have loved to follow in his big brothers footsteps serving the United States as a member of the U.S. Marine Corps, however God had a different plan for him. Although unable to become an official Marine, his cousin Melissa pulled some strings and he did become an honorary Marine several years ago which he was so proud of. He loved anything military, firearms and history. He spent countless hours watching shows on his favorite topics. Michael was known for his quick wit and sense of humor and always put a smile on his face even when he was in pain. He was a die-hard Boston sports fan and collected relics from every professional Boston sports team, and he never missed watching the games at home. In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his older brother Robert and his wife Candace of Belgrade, Maine, his sister Kathleen Mullen and her husband Jack of Pelham, NH, and his sister Colleen Soares and her husband Michael of Gloucester. He was the proud uncle to Spencer and Kacey Mullen and Sarah, Chase, Kathryn and Margaret Soares. He also leaves behind his Auntie Eileen Gibney, Auntie B Mary and Uncle Dave Carter, and his special Auntie Mary and Uncle Ted Tibbetts as well as many loving cousins. Michael was predeceased by his grandparents, John and Nora (Wholley) Quinn, William Daniels and Elizabeth (Withers) Daniels. Arrangements will be made through Murphy Funeral Home, 85 Federal Street (corner of North St.) in Salem with visiting hours on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 10-12 with a memorial service immediately following. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, a donation to in Michaels name would be appreciated. National Office, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550 Chicago, Illinois 60601. For additional information or online guestbook please visit www.MurphyFuneralHome.com or call 978-744-0497.
Published in The Tri-Town Transcript from May 7 to May 14, 2019