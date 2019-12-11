Home

Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
(617) 696-4200
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alfred D.Thomas Funeral Home
326 Granite Avenue
Milton, MA 02186
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Clare Church
Braintree, MA
Albert L. Nourse Obituary
Albert L. Nourse, age 88, of Braintree, passed away peacefully at home in the company of his loving family on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary E. "Betty" (Keegan). Devoted father of Ellen A. Biotti and her husband Joseph of Wellesley, and Jeanne M. Nourse of S.C. Cherished grandfather of Joseph Biotti of Tenn., Stephen Biotti, Christine Cordaro and her husband Kevin, and Daniel Biotti, all of Newton. Loving brother of Ethel Coleman and her husband Raymond of Harwich and the late Howard Nourse. Loving uncle of John Coleman. Visiting hours held at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Wednesday, December 11, from 4 to 8 p.m. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery. Ret. Inspector of Pneumatic Scale, Quincy. Ret. U.S. Navy Master Chief - E9. Donations may be made in his memory to South Shore Hospice, 30 Reservoir Park Drive, Rockland, MA 02370. For complete obituary and website, please see www.alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home Milton (617) 696-4200
Published in Braintree Forum from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019
