Alice M. (Glavin) Fraser, of Braintree, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2019, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease, at the age of 79. Born in Boston, Alice grew up in Dorchester and graduated from St. Gregory's High School. She later went on to earn her nursing degree from Boston City Hospital School of Nursing. She worked as an RN at Braintree Hospital for over 25 years, before her retirement. She was a longtime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Braintree where she lent time and talents to their annual Christmas Bazaar. In her free time, Alice enjoyed traveling, reading and most especially, spending time with her grandchildren. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Alice will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Alice was the beloved wife of John F. Fraser Sr.; loving mother of John F. Fraser Jr. of Boston, Thomas E. Fraser of Atlanta, Ga., Susan Tullis and her husband Tim of Stoughton and Douglas A. Fraser of Whitman; sister of the late Robert Glavin, Virginia Curley and Dorothy Takagi; dear "Grandma" to Alyson Reed, Timothy Tullis Jr., Catherine Fraser, Samantha Tullis, Ian Fraser and Emma Fraser. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation period on Monday, August 19, from 10:30-11:30 a.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree, followed by a memorial Mass at 12 p.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Parkinson's Disease Association, 72 E. Concord St., Boston, MA 02118. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2019