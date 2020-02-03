|
Amy Chase, 76, of Braintree, died suddenly after a brief illness on Thursday, January 30, 2020. She was surrounded by her family. Amy was born in Quincy, where she was raised by her parents, Alton and Ruth Ferguson. She graduated from Quincy High School and went on to study nursing at Quincy Hospital School of Nursing. She worked at Quincy Hospital for more than 25 years, lovingly taking care of her patients. Amy married the late Claude "Butch" Chase in 1965 and they raised 2 daughters in Braintree. They loved to go on vacations with family and friends and some of their fondest memories were camping at Normandy Farms and Walt Disney World and staying at York Beach, Maine. Amy is survived by her sister, Judith (Ferguson) Kressler of West Springfield; and her brother, Brian Ferguson of Atlanta, Ga.; and by her loving daughters, Laurie (Chase) Buffery and husband James of Weymouth and Leanne Chase and husband Laurence Sax of Boston; as well as her granddaughter, Julia Sax. Julia was truly the light of Amy's life and she enjoyed every moment they spent together. The family invites those that would like to gather and share memories of Amy and her life to a memorial get together on Thursday, February 6, from 3-7 p.m. at the Sons of Italy, 120 Quarry Street, in Quincy. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Heart Brothers, heartbrothers.org, or become a registered organ donor.
Published in Braintree Forum from Feb. 3 to Feb. 10, 2020