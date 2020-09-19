Ann Lawrence, 88, of Braintree died at home Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, after a long ilness. She was surrounded by family and friends. She leaves her devoted husand of 65 years Charles D. Lawrence Sr. Ann had five children, Lt. Col. Charles D. Lawrence Jr. (USAR retired West Point 1979) of Palm Bay FL, Scott Lawrence of Braintree, Elizabeth Smith of Braintree, Dean Lawrence of Henderson, NV and Grace Ann Lawrence of Braintree. Ann had nine grandchildren, Samantha and Teresa Smith of Braintree, Conner Lawrence, Cameron Lawrence, Aidan Lawrence, Liam Lawrence, and Bailey Lawrence of Henderson, NV and Joshua and Andrew Lawrence of Palm Bay FL. She had a very special bond with her grandchildren. A lifelong resident of Braintree, Ann was a devoted servant of God and the Roman Catholic community. She was a key figure at St. Clare's Parish in Braintree serving for many years as a religious educator and decorator. Her outstanding floral work beautified the church for all holidays, ceremonies and services. Ann was the go to person when anyone was in need and was always available at any time of the day or night to render compassionate aid. An extremely creative person, Ann was famous for her amazing ornate wedding cakes. She was a fantastic sketch artist which came in handy on numerous retreat posters and her inspirational writings, talks and letters offered solace, comfort and joy to countless people over the years. As a wife, mother and grandmother, her love was beyond compare. Her devotion to her daughter Grace Ann made her a passionate advocate for the special needs community. Ann fought many battles at the state and local level on behalf of the disabled. Always a patriotic and civic-minded person, Ann worked the election polls at Highlands School. For many years she served as the warden there. Around 1990 Ann started an almost 30 year professional career as Director of Religious Education- first at St. Mary of the Assumption Parish, St. Ann's Church in Hull, and then at Holy Ghost Parish in Whitman. Her program was highly acclaimed and involved up to 1000 children and dozens of teachers. She especially loved her Confirmation program. Since the 1970s Ann was involved with the Cursillo Movement at the Holy Cross Retreat House at Stonehill College. She served as rector of many Cursillo weekends over a period of 30+ years. Ann also was very involved with the My Brother's Keeper charity. In 2011 Cardinal Sean O'Malley presented her with the Bishop Cheverus Medal for her service to the Roman Catholic Church. Ann Lawrence was a loving presence in the world who witnessed to Jesus her whole life. She drew people to herself in a way few people are able to do. She was a nurturing and motherly presence to all who knew her. For her famly friends her loss is devastating and seemingly insurmountable but they will do their best to carry on her legacy. Visiting hours will be held at the Hurley Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Rt. 37), Holbrook on Sunday, September 20 from 4-6 pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Covid-19 restrictions will be in place. Funeral Mass will be private. All are invited to attend the burial at St. Marys Cemetery in Randolph on Monday, September 21 at 11:15 am. Social-distancing is required. For online guest book and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com
.