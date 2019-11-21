Home

Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA
Anne E. Edwards


1927 - 2019
Anne E. Edwards Obituary
Anne E. Edwards, 92, died Monday, November 18, 2019. Anne was born at home, in Dorchester, November 2, 1927, a daughter of the late John F. and Georgia Mae (Braham) Kinsella. Raised in Boston and Braintree, she was a graduate of Girls Trade High School in West Newton and later earned her bachelor's degree from Boston University. Her teaching career began at the Willard School in Quincy and later in Central Islip on Long Island, New York. Her eagerness to travel afforded her an opportunity to teach as a civilian in the United States Air Force. She taught in Greenland; vreux France; Clark Air Force Base, Philippines; Warrington, England and Wiesbaden, Germany. After a return home to the States she worked as an administrative assistant for Stone & Webster Co. before returning to teaching fourth grade at St. Theresa of Avila School in West Roxbury for over 16 years. She lived over 40 years in the south shore towns of Milton, Braintree, Hanover before finally transitioning to The Leland Home in Waltham three months ago. She leaves her sister, Susan G. Radovich (Edward) of Norwood; nieces and nephews, Edward "Brian" Radovich of Norwood, Susanne M. Liebich (Karl) of West Concord, Caroline T. Wargo (Robert Gunther) of Phoenix, AZ and Alan G. Radovich (Belinda) of Abington; great-nieces and nephews, Anna, Sam, Carly, Adrien, Georgia and Edward. Family and friends will honor and remember Anne's life by gathering to visit in the Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), Waltham, on Saturday, November 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed her funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial in Milton Cemetery, Milton is private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, 200 High Street, 3rd Floor, Boston, MA 02110. Annes online tribute, complete obituary, guest register and directions, available at www.joycefuneralhome.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Nov. 21 to Nov. 28, 2019
