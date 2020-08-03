1/1
Anthony J. Sulfaro
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony J. Sulfaro, age 91, a longtime resident of Braintree, died peacefully, Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Boston, to the late Margaret and Giuseppe Sulfaro, Anthony was raised and educated in Roxbury. Anthony had lived in Braintree for over forty years, previously in Hyde Park for many years. He was much-loved by his neighbors for his friendly demeanor and helpful attitude. Anthony served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He was employed as a meat packer for various companies in Boston for thirty years. He enjoyed dancing on Saturday nights with his late wife, Dottie. Most of all, Anthony was devoted to his family, supporting their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved husband of the late Dorothea L. (Comerford) Sulfaro. Devoted father of Anthony J. Sulfaro, Jr. of Fla., Paula A. Coffey and her husband Kenneth of Halifax, Steven A. Sulfaro and his wife Julie of Nashua, N.H. Loving grandfather of Joseph Sulfaro, Rose Vroom and her husband Joshua, Daniel Coffey, Madison Coffey, Steven Sulfaro, and Christina Sulfaro. Cherished great-grandfather of Josephine and Edward. Anthony was the last of many siblings and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Companion of the late Theresa Schneider. At the request of the family, funeral services were private. Interment, with military honors, took place at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For those who wish, donations in Anthonys memory may be made to the New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court Street, Boston, MA 02108. Arrangements were under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Braintree Forum from Aug. 3 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved