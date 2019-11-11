|
Anthony "Tony" Santo Leo, of Braintree, passed away peacefully at home on October 29, 2019, at the age of 89, surrounded by his loving family, cradled in love and prayers. Anthony was the cherished husband of Mary (O'Rourke) Leo of Braintree. Loving father of Anthony Leo, Jr. and his wife of Easley, S.C., Patricia Leo of Braintree, John Leo and his wife Jody of Braintree and the late Marianne Leo | Iozzino and her husband Gene of Easley, S.C. Beloved grandfather to Geno, Alysha and Danielle Iozzino all of Easley, SC and Robin and Thomas Leo of Braintree. Great-grandfather to Carson and Beckham Iozzino of Easley, S.C. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Son of the late Angelo and Ignazia (Nancy) Leo. Devoted brother of Frederick Leo of Milton, Joseph Leo of Calif. and the late Sebastian Leo, Peter Leo, Pasqualino "Patsy" Leo, Michael Leo and Phyllis (Leo) Giovangelo. Tony was a Korean War Veteran who proudly served his country honorably. He worked for the Braintree Water Dept. before retiring from Boston Edison, where he worked as a Central Control Engineer. Tony was a great cook and he loved his pasta. To him, everyday was a good spaghetti day. He was a lifelong hunter, outdoorsman and a carpenter by trade and he could fix anything. He loved fishing in his big red canoe on the pond where he camped for many years. Tony was a longtime member of the Blueberry Hills Campers Association and loved the smell of a campfire. He adored his family and cherished his extended family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Blueberry Hill Campers Association, c/o Dorothy Hebert, 65 Park Ave., Weymouth, MA 02190. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Memorial Visiting hours on Wednesday, November 13, from 4| 8 p.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A memorial Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, November 14, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Randolph. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2019