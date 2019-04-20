Home

Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-1878
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Braintree, MA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Blue Hill Cemetery
Braintree, MA
View Map
Antonio "Nino" "Tony" Meola, of Braintree, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family on April 17, 2019, at the age of 85. Born and raised in Greci, Italy, Tony immigrated to the United States as a young man and he entered the military, proudly serving his country in the United States Army. After being honorably discharged from the military, he soon began a career as a salesman with the Pastene Co., where he worked for many years. In his free time, he had a passion for traveling, cooking and trips to Mohegan Sun, however, spending time with his grandchildren is what brought him the most joy. A devoted husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather, Antonio will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Antonio was the beloved husband of Claudia (Guarino) Meola. Loving father of Robert Meola and his loving companion Sandy Stackpole of Weymouth, Anthony Meola and his loving companion Karen Euber of Weymouth, Anna Maria "Linda" Meyers and her husband Jeffrey of Hanson and Elena Flemmi and her husband John of Braintree. Devoted brother of Nina Russo and Joseph Meola both of Malden. Dear "Papa" to Christina, Anthony, Andrea, Daniel, Bobby, Joey, Jean, Matthew, Jennifer, Jeffrey, John Michael and Nicolas and "Great Papa" to Colin, Patrick, Sarah, Lily, Jayden, Christopher and Austin. Father-in-law of the late Theresa and Donna Meola. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, April 23, from 4 | 8 p.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, April 24, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Apr. 20 to Apr. 27, 2019
