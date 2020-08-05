Barbara Conneeley

1/
Barbara (McDonough) Conneeley, August 3, of Braintree, formerly of Ireland and Dorchester. Beloved wife of the late Patrick Conneeley. Devoted mother of Barbara MacLellan of Milton, Kathy McGrath and her husband Bill of Weymouth, Patrick Conneeley and his wife Jennifer and Theresa Conneeley, all of Braintree. Sister of Catherine Kitty Dooley of Dorchester, Michael McDonough of England, Bridget Madden and Sean McDonough, both of Ireland and the late Mary McDonough, Joseph McDonough, Coleman McDonough, Ann Nan Walsh, Margaret Peggy Connolly and Dara McDonough. Also survived by nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic all services are private. If desired, contributions in Barbaras name may be sent to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital, Milton Development Fund, Office of Philanthropy, 199 Reedsdale Road, Milton, MA 02186. For further information and to share a note of sympathy with the Conneeley family, please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.

Published in Braintree Forum from Aug. 5 to Aug. 12, 2020.
