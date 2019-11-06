|
Barbara F. (Anderson) McKim, 87 years young of Braintree, passed away Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019 peacefully at the Pat Roche Hospice Home surrounded by her loving family and friends. Barbara was the daughter of the late Nora and Raymond Anderson. She was also the sister of the late Shirley Francis and William Anderson. Barbara was married to the late Allistair McKim for more than 50 years. Barbara is survived by her four children, Shirley Johnson of Duxbury, Alan McKim and his partner Nancy Morrissey of Norwell, Robin McKim of Braintree and Karen McKim and her fiance William Maurer of Plymouth. She is also survived by her dear sister Marcia Ludlow and her husband Jeffrey of Falmouth, along with many nieces and nephews. She is the cherished grandmother of 11 grandchildren; Melissa McKim and her husband Heath Kight, Erin Johnson and her husband Jaweed Naweed, Monica Smith and her husband Robert, Kirsten Dudley and her husband Scott , Jackie McKim and her partner Brian Middendorf, Caitlin Martorano and her husband Shawn, Rachael Giagrando, Sean Fitzgerald and his partner Jill Conley, William McKim and his wife Jessica, Sherry Lopes and her husband Adnaldo and Keri Noland and her husband Bryan. She is also the loving great-grandmother of 29 great-grandchildren whom referred to her as "Nana Barb". Barbara had many wonderful friends and enjoyed cooking her special dishes, spending time at the ocean, day trips on the bus to Foxwoods, but more than anything, she loved her family and spending time with all of them. Retiring only 15 years ago, she had a strong work ethic and worked as a bank teller, waitress, retail associate and teacher's assistant at a child day care center. Through her work, she made many lasting friends. A period of visitation services held Thursday, November 7, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mortimer Peck Funeral Home, located at 516 Washington Street, Braintree, MA. Funeral services held at the Mortimer Russell Peck Funeral Home, Braintree, 516 Washington St., Braintree at 9 a.m. Friday, November 8. Burial at the Pine Hills Cemetery Quincy Mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Pat Roche Hospice Home, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043.
Published in Braintree Forum from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2019