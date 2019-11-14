Home

Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
856 Washington Street
Braintree, MA
Brian C. Little, 55, lifelong resident of Braintree, passed away unexpectedly November 10, 2019. He was the beloved son of the late William J. and Miriam F. Little; devoted brother of William J. Little Jr. and his wife Denise of Braintree, Rosemary Donoghue and her husband Bob of Rockland and Fort Myers, Fla., and Miriam Gill of Pembroke; loving and cherished uncle of Ryan, Sean, Patrick and Julie Donoghue, Erin Gill Johnson, Kathryn Gill and William J. Little III. Brian is also survived by many loving cousins and friends. A lifelong resident of Braintree, Brian graduated from Blue Hills Regional High School in 1983 and shortly after started his career with Teamsters Local 25, as a truck driver for Stop and Shop. Brian enjoyed traveling in his younger years, golfing and spending time with his siblings, nieces and nephews. He will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church, 856 Washington Street, Braintree, Saturday, November 16, at 9:30 a.m. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours at Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, East Milton Square, Friday 4-8 p.m. Interment in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For information and directions, www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019
