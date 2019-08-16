|
|
Brian Carroll, of Braintree passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at age 71. He was the loving husband of Cammi (Milward) (Matthews). Brian was the son of the late Edward and Margaret Carroll; devoted stepfather of Amy (Milward) Morin and her husband Peter Morin of Braintree, Michael Milward and his wife Christine of Braintree and Kerri (Milward) Kinsella and her husband Scott Kinsella of Winthrop; brother of John Carroll of Sherborn and Richard Carroll and his wife Venna of Foxborough; loving Grampa of Michael, Mary Kate and Matt Milward, Thomas, P.J. and Sean Morin and Carolyn and Colin Kinsella. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Brian was a proud Air Force veteran. Visiting hours will be held at the Mortimer N. Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., Braintree, Saturday, August 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a funeral service following at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Braintree Forum from Aug. 16 to Aug. 23, 2019