Braintree, Camilla M. Millie Mucci, age 88, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy and Dorchester, died peacefully, Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Royal Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Braintree. Camilla was born in Boston to the late Joseph and Antoinetta (DiGiovanni) Mucci. Raised and educated in Boston, she had lived in Braintree for seven years, previously sixteen years in Quincy and Dorchester for most of her life. As a young woman, she had worked for the John Hancock Life Insurance Company. Millie was an avid reader and enjoyed the arts, especially ballet and dancing and also wrote poetry. She loved spending time with family and friends. One of thirteen children, she was the dear sister of Italina Edie Steinmetz of Quincy, Angelo Mucci and his wife Flo of Medway, Salvatore Mucci and his wife Grace of Scituate, Thelma Ferro and her late husband Sal of Florida, Joy King and her husband Robert of Dedham, Maryann Calnan and her late husband Richard of Brockton, Carol Ferro and her husband John of California and pre-deceased by Gino Mucci, Tony Mucci, Romanina Spacco, Natale Mucci and his surviving wife Rosemarie Mucci of Medway, and baby girl Jackie Mucci. Millie is also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Monday, October 21st at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Sunday 2 | 5 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in Braintree Forum from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2019