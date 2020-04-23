|
|
Carol A. (Messier) DeGiso, of Braintree, passed away on April 18, 2020, at the age of 79. Born in Stoughton, Carol was raised in and graduated from Braintree High School, where she was voted Best Looking in her senior class. She worked at Braintree Manor Nursing Home for many years. Carol loved going camping down at Peters Pond Park in Sandwich, with her husband John. They enjoyed 60 loving years of marriage together. She was an extremely hard worker, always giving to others. Carol was happiest around her family, especially watching the grandchildren grow. She was a kind and loving woman who will be truly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Beloved wife of John P. DeGiso. She was the loving mother of Deborah McDonough and her husband Charles of Hanson, Sharon Blazo and her husband Jack of Pembroke and Lori Laracy and her husband Mark of Braintree. Carol is survived by 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandson. Carols family will honor and remember her life privately at a graveside committal service in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in Braintree Forum from Apr. 23 to Apr. 30, 2020