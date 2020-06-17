Cathy A. Pagnani
Cathy A. Pagnani (Cavanaugh), 64 of Braintree, died unexpectedly on Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was the wife of the late William Pagnani. She is survived by her loving children; Billy Pagnani of Braintree and Amanda Gorrill and her husband, Andrew of Clermont, Fla. as well as her step-daughter; Christine Greene and her husband, Randall of Montverde, Fla.. Cathy also leaves her brothers; Terry Cavanaugh and his wife, Nancy, Tim Cavanaugh and his wife, Sharon, and her sister-in-law, Sandy Cavanaugh. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and close friends. Cathy was preceded in death by her parents, William and Gertrude (Boothby) Cavanaugh and her brother, Tom Cavanaugh. Cathy worked for many years at the United States Post Office. She was an avid bowler, professional skydiver, and loved spending time with family and friends on cruises. Visiting hours will be held in Boston Cremation, 116 Franklin St., Quincy, MA on Thursday, June 18, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment services will be held privately at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Cathy's memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.bostoncremation.org

Published in Braintree Forum from Jun. 17 to Jun. 24, 2020.
