Cecilia "Sally" A. (Spear) Vella of Braintree, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at South Shore Hospital. She was 79 years old. Sally was the beloved wife of the late John A. Vella Sr. of Braintree; and the daughter of the late Joseph B. Spear and Cecilia A. Spear of Weymouth. She is survived by her twin brother, Joseph B. Spear Jr. and his wife Marge of Ormond Beach, Fla. Sally is also survived by her children, Robert J. Vella and his wife Donna of Bourne, Annmarie Jaworski and her fiance Timothy Goscinak, Maryanne Coleman and her late husband Brian all of Braintree, and John A Vella Jr. and his wife Christina of East Bridgewater. She was Nana to Nicholas, Jessica, Emily, Brian, Evan, JT, Gianna and Anthony. Sally is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Until her retirement, she was employed for several years at The Patriot Ledger in their circulation department. Sally grew up as a resident of Weymouth and graduated from Weymouth High School in 1957. Sally was an active member of St. Thomas More parish in Braintree for many years. Her greatest enjoyment in life was spending time with her family and friends. She loved, shopping, going out to eat, and going on vacations. Sally's favorite vacation was her New Hampshire Christmas weekend with her children and grandchildren. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth Landing on Friday, September 20, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Braintree, on Thursday, September 19, from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment in St. Michaels Cemetery Boston. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations in Sally's name be made to Super Saturdays, Braintree Special Needs Program c/o Mary Ford Clark, Braintree High School, 128 Town St., Braintree, MA 02184. For information and directions, please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019