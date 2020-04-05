|
Claire J. Glynn, of Braintree, passed away peacefully on April 2, 2020 after an accident, at the age of 93. She was born on September 3, 1926 to the late Thomas and Josephine (Moran) Glynn. Claire was born in Boston, Mass. where she was raised and educated. After a short career at Blue Cross Blue Shield as a medical secretary she graduated from Boston College in 1959 with a degree in Education. For the next 31 years Claire enriched the lives of many elementary school students as a teacher in the Randolph Public Schools, retiring in 1991. She was a proud member of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society which promotes professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. Claire was a faithful parishioner of the St. Clare Parish of Braintree where she was a proud and longtime member of the choir and especially enjoyed singing during Christmas Masses. A resident of Braintree for over 50 years, Claire took pride in decorating her house for all seasons and occasions. In her retirement, Claire found a love for photography, doll collecting, and poetry. She would always have her camera with her ready to snap a photo and was a longtime member of the photography group run by the Braintree Department of Elder Affairs, where she enhanced her skills. Her photos have been featured at the Thayer Public Library on occasion. She also enjoyed collecting, displaying, and sharing her doll collection with people of all ages. One of her favorite doll collections was of the Presidential First Ladies which she presented to many groups and clubs over the years. All family gatherings and special occasions with friends provided her an opportunity to read one of her original, witty poems created for the occasion, which she frequently put to music. She leaves her loving sister Marie Glynn of Braintree, Mass. with whom she resided all of her life. She also leaves many cousins, relatives, dear friends, and her two cats BB and Tigger. Services for Claire are private due to the current viral crisis. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date, where her life can truly be honored. Arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St., Braintree. For information and directions please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2020