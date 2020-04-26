|
Courtney Littlewood, 36, of Braintree, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Cherished and beloved daughter of James and Denise Littlewood. Dear sister of James Littlewood, David Littlewood and his wife Teresa, Steven Littlewood and his wife Diana, and Blake Littlewood and his wife Erin. Loving aunt to Christian, Austin, Hunter, Kelsie, Savana, Landon, Cole, Avery, Gracie, Cali, Makenna and Liam. She leaves behind many devoted family members and wonderful friends, including Julie, Lisa, Cook and Mari. She enjoyed and loved dearly all of the O'Konski family. Courtney loved people and had an outgoing personality. She touched many lives and everywhere she went, she ran into someone she knew. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. Courtney was an avid lover of animals andante leaves behind her little best buddy, Finnegan, which she so adored. Due to the current health crisis, burial will be private. Courtney will be missed so much by her family and friends, and there will always be a place in their hearts.
Published in Braintree Forum from Apr. 26 to May 3, 2020