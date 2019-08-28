|
Daniel E. Winters Jr. of Braintree passed away August 22, 2019, at the age of 84, after a long battle with cancer. Daniel is survived by his loving wife of 60+ years, Alice E. (Lowe) Winters. He was the beloved son of Daniel Winters Sr. and Edna of Braintree; and brother to the late Robert Winters and his wife Eleanor, as well as sister Rose Linda Lawn. Daniel was the adored father to Donna (Winters) Heger and her husband James of Abington, Daniel Winters III and his wife Patricia of Avon, the late Laura (Winters) Drysdale and her husband Mark of Braintree, Robert Winters and his wife Patricia of Southern California, and Shawn Winters and his wife Tina of Abington. Daniel also leaves behind his 10 grandchildren Edward Kirby Jr., Natalie Sanchez, Jason Heger, Brad Heger, Emily Drysdale, Ashley Winters, Danielle Winters, Griffin Winters, Roland Winters, Sarah Drysdale; and great-granddaughters Olivia Heger, Leia Sanchez and Nora Sanchez. Daniel graduated from Braintree High School and went on to take courses at Wentworth Institute of Technology, majoring in engineering specializing in drafting. He spent his career doing a multitude of crafts including being a member of the U.S. Army, automotive technician, restorer and draftsman. Along with spending time with his family he had a passion for antique cars as he was an active member including past president of the South Shore Antique Auto Club, the Old Colony Model T Club, Baystate Antique Auto Club, MARCOM, and AACA. He also loved painting and creating models of antique cars, including driving his antiques in town parades. Visiting hours will be Thursday, August 29, from 4-8 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., in Braintree, and funeral procession Friday, August 30, at 10 a.m. at St. Thomas Moore Church with burial to follow at the Plain Street Cemetery in Braintree.
Published in Braintree Forum from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4, 2019