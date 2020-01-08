|
|
Daniel Joseph Hoffman of Braintree, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on January 5, 2020, at the age of 92. Born in Winthrop, to the late Daniel and Catherine (Ruane) Hoffman, Daniel proudly served his country in the United States Army Air Corp during World War II. He developed complex projects for many years as an engineering designer. A man of strong faith, Daniel was a dedicated member of St. Clare Church, where he was a eucharistic minister and a collection counter for many years. Daniel was blessed to spend 57 years married to the love of his life, Frances. A selfless man, he was extremely dedicated and proud, and always put his family first. Daniel was a true craftsman, able to conceive and build for himself and others. He was a kind and devoted man, who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Beloved husband of the late Frances (Homer) Hoffman. Loving father of Beth Kimmell and her husband Glenn of LA, Dennis Hoffman and his wife Marcia of Abington, Peter Hoffman and his wife Diane of Haverhill, Cathy White and her husband Bill of CA, Teresa Hoffman and her husband Leo of CO, Paul Hoffman of Braintree, Joanne Georgeakakis and her husband Harry of Bridgewater, John Hoffman and his wife Meredith of and Norton and Jim Hoffman of Norton. Devoted brother of the late John Hoffman, Teresa Chisholm and Kathleen Very. Cherished "Grandpa" of Darren Kimmell and wife Carla, Lauren DeVoe and her husband Stephen, Kristen Hoffman and her husband Santosh, Cheryl Arruda and her husband Joe, Dan Hoffman and his wife Gina, Erika Gullickson and her husband Brandon, Andria Hoffman and Justin, PJ Hoffman, Alana White, Adam White and his wife Stephanie, Duncan Touzjian, Kaitlyn, Nicholas and Allyson Hoffman, Henry and Rachel Hoffman, Rylie Hoffman, Kyra and Steven Georgeakakis and the late Ethan Touzjian. Caring "Great Grandpa" of Declan and Caetlin Kimmel, Remi and Josie DeVoe, Rajan and Teagan Kuruvilla, Layla and Pierce Arruda and Shane Hoffman. Daniel is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, January 9, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, January 10, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Clare Church, 1244 Liberty St., Braintree. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Daniels name to St. Clare Church, 1244 Liberty St., Braintree, MA 02184 or to the , 788 Liberty St., Braintree, MA 02184. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Jan. 8 to Jan. 15, 2020