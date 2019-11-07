|
|
Deborah L. Padula, age 49, of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died unexpectedly, Monday, November 4, 2019. Deborah was born and raised in Quincy and was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1988. She had lived in Braintree for the past year and previously in Quincy for most of her life. Deborah was a caring person who enjoyed cooking and family gatherings. She was also a cat and animal lover. She will always be greatly loved and missed by her family. Beloved daughter of Michael J. and Maryanne A. (Poulos) Padula of Hebron, New Hampshire. Devoted sister of Elizabeth A. Padula of Braintree and loving aunt of Robert M. Zupkofska. Deborah is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Saturday, November 9 at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Friday 4-7 p.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. For those who wish, donations in Deborahs memory may be made to the . You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in Braintree Forum from Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2019