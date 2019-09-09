|
Diana M. (Eaton) Reilly, 66, of Braintree passed away peacefully in her sleep on her birthday September 5, 2019. Daughter of the late Lewis and Regina Eaton. Loving and devoted wife of 43 years to Peter Reilly. Mother of Jennifer Reilly, Lisa Reilly, Christina Levesque and Michael Reilly. Beloved grandmother of Dustin, Dylan, Haley, Wyatt, Aiden, lil Mike and Meaghan. Sister of Paul Eaton. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile and her kind and compassionate spirit. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Braintree on Tuesday, September 10, from 5 - 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family sincerely requests that donation in her name may be made to the Tribute Program , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942. Funeral services and burial will be private. For information and directions please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Sept. 9 to Sept. 16, 2019