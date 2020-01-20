|
Dolores M. (Martell) Chane of Kingston died peacefully surrounded by her family on January 17, 2020, at the age of 85. Dolores was born and raised in South Boston and a resident of Braintree for over 50 years. Dolores was the loving wife of Frank Chane to whom she was married to for over 63 years. She was the daughter of the late Dominic and Concetta (Manetta) Martell. She was the sister of the late Joseph Martell. Dolores is survived by her three children Janice Sheldon of Pembroke, Carol and her husband Rodney of Rockland and Frank and his wife Donna of Middleborough. She leaves behind her beloved grandchildren, Courtney, Carissa and Cristina Chane all of Middleborough. Additionally, she leaves behind many nieces and nephews and their beautiful families. A funeral Mass will be held in St. Francis of Assisi, 850 Washington St., Braintree, MA on Thursday, January 23, at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visit the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St. (Rte. 37), Braintree, Wednesday, January 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Tribute Program , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For information and directions please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Jan. 20 to Jan. 27, 2020