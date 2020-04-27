Home

Donald H. Stewart

Donald H. Stewart Obituary
Donald H. Stewart, of Braintree, passed away on April 25, 2020. Beloved husband of Carmen A. (Aguirre) Stewart. Loving father of Deborah J. Stewart and her partner, Cheryl Whitmarsh of Braintree and the late David W. Stewart. Brother of the late Jean Leist. Grandfather of Benjamin and James Stewart. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Donald's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the website, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added. Memorial donations may be made to the Quincy Animal Shelter, 56 Broad Street, Quincy, MA 02169.
Published in Braintree Forum from Apr. 27 to May 4, 2020
