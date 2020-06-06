Donald J. Murphy of Braintree, formerly of Dorchester, died June 2, 2020. Born in Roxbury, Don had lived in Braintree for 45 years. He was a longtime employee for First National Bank of Boston. An avid sports fan, Don proudly served his country with the United States Army, and was also a faithful communicant at Sacred Heart Church in Weymouth. He will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved him. Beloved husband of Patricia M. (Coleman) Murphy. Loving father of Maureen K. Murphy of Easton and Beth K. Hogan and her husband Glenn of Braintree. Cherished grandfather to Justin P. Murphy of Braintree. Brother of Paul A. Murphy and his wife Helen of Dorchester and the late Marion, Helen, Edward, and Robert. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Don's funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, 72 Washington Street, Weymouth Landing on Tuesday at 11 a.m. For those who are unable to attend the funeral Mass in person, the Mass will be live streamed. You will find the link on our web site www.shstm.org. Each church has limited seating. State guidelines require safe distancing and the wearing of face coverings by everyone. If you plan on attending, we encourage you to register at www.Eventbrite.com. You may do so from the link on web site www.shstm.org or call the church office at 781-337-6333. Burial will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For complete obituary, guest book, and directions, please visit www.keohane.com or call 781-335-0045.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Braintree Forum from Jun. 6 to Jun. 13, 2020.