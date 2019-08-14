|
Donald R. "Uncle Don" Giannelli, of Braintree, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on August 9, 2019, at the age of 90. Born in Lynn, to the late Joseph and Rose (Stella) Giannelli, Don grew up in Lunenburg where he enlisted in the U. S. Navy and earned the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He served his country for 20 years during World War II, Korea, and Vietnam as an electrical test engineer. Don was stationed in the Antarctic where he developed an affinity for penguins. After his service, he became a licensed electrician and was known as a "Jack of All Trades" and could fix anything. Don had a passion for golf, traveling, classic cars (especially his convertible) and attending music concerts. Don was happiest when he was spending time with his family. He was a kind and caring man who was generous to all with his time and talents. Don will truly be missed by all who were blessed to have known him. Beloved husband of 58 years to the late Frances Mirisola Giannelli, he was the loving partner to Ellen Myers; beloved surrogate father to Janet DiMaggio; surrogate grandfather of Carla, Thomas and Jason DiMaggio Ryder; devoted brother of Grace Mimna of Florida, and the late Tina Silversmith; caring brother-in-law of Marion Mirisola Zaccardi. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and many friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend, visiting hours on Thursday, August 15, from 4-8 p.m. at Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Burial will follow in the Braintree Plain Street Cemetery. Should friends and family desire, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Antarctic and Southern Ocean Coalition, www.asoc.org. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Aug. 14 to Aug. 21, 2019