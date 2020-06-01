Dora S. St. Andre
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dora S. "Dolly" (Lane) St. Andre, age 95, a longtime resident of Braintree, died peacefully, Friday, May 29, 2020 at Bay Path Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Duxbury. Dora was born in Somerville, to the late Frederick and Ann (Sexton) Lane. Raised in Quincy, she was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1943. She had lived in Braintree for sixty-five years. As a young woman, Dolly had worked as a telephone operator for AT&T in Boston. She was a longtime, active parishioner of Saint Thomas More Church in Braintree and an active member of the pro-life movement. Beloved wife of the late Edward A. St. Andre. Devoted mother of Marianne A. St. Andre and her husband Howard Kanegsberg of Agawam, the late Edward St. Andre, and the late Jean Marie St. Andre. Loving grandmother of Jason Penney of Nashua, N.H. In light of current events, funeral services were private. Interment took place at Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. For those who wish, donations in Dolly's memory may be made to the Boston Rescue Mission, P.O. Box 120069, Boston, MA 02112-0069. Arrangements under the direction of the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Braintree Forum from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved