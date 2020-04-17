Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home
100 Washington Street
Weymouth, MA 02188
(781) 337-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Bowman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris M. Bowman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris M. Bowman Obituary
Doris "Dot" M. (Pinault) Bowman, age 96, of Braintree, entered into eternal life on April 12, 2020, Easter Sunday. Doris was a lifelong Braintree resident. Mrs. Bowman worked at Liggetts Pharmacy in Weymouth Landing for 42 years. She aided in the war effort by working in construction at the Fore River Shipyard. Music was her passion, she sang with the big Bands when they came to Boston and also with her band the "Trail dusters" on several radio stations. Doris belonged to the Belles and Beaux chorus. Dot loved to say: "I may not be the richest person when it comes to money, but I am the richest person when it comes to being loved". Beloved wife of the late Wallace X. Bowman. Devoted mother of Jeanne Gilberto and her husband Jim of Weymouth, Stephen Bowman and his wife Linda of Pembroke and David Bowman and his wife Jeanne of Raleigh, North Carolina. Beloved sister of Edmond Pinault of Wilmington, North Carolina, the late Irene Warren, Gloria Bersani, Omer, Gerald, and Roland Pinault. Loving grandmother to 12 grandchildren, especially Tracy Marble who helped her through her last years keeping her happy and taking lots of pictures for far away family members to enjoy. Great-grandmother to 17. Due to the virus, her burial in Blue Hill Cemetery will be private. Arrangements by the Clancy-Lucid Funeral Home Weymouth Landing . Her family wishes to thank the Care One Nursing Home for their professional and compassionate care. For those who wish, donations may be made in her memory to the Salvation Army, 6 Baxter St., Quincy, MA 02169. To leave a message, see clancylucid.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Apr. 17 to Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -