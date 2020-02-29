|
Doris M. "Midge" (Diotte) Johnson, of Braintree, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020, at South Shore Rehabilitation Center in Rockland, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 91. Born and raised in Braintree, Doris was a longtime communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church and was a member of the Third Order of Mary. Doris and her late husband, Harold, were also active members of the Braintree and she was a Matron for St. Thomas More Church Drum & Bugle Corps for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed traveling and bingo. A devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, Doris will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Doris was the wife of the late Harold E. Johnson; loving mother of Donald E. Johnson and his wife Virginia of Whitman, Robert H. Johnson and his wife Robyn of Pembroke and Carol A. Johnson-Chafe and her husband Cyril of Braintree; daughter of the late Alexander and Flora Diotte; sister of the late Edna Sullivan, Alice Cormier, Rita Dove, Alfred, George, Walter, Norman, Henry and Richard Diotte; dear "Grammy" to Wayne Tucker, Donald Johnson, Brenda Johnson, Eric Johnson Sr., Melissa Johnson and Nicholas Chafe; and "Great Grammy" to Marcus Cartwright, Zoe Johnson and Eric Johnson Jr. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Monday, March 2, from 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 3, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Road, #200, Framingham, MA 01701. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Feb. 29 to Mar. 7, 2020