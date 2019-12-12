Home

McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Braintree, MA
Doris Nelson Obituary
Doris (Kelly) Nelson of Braintree, passed away December 4, 2019. Doris attended Hull High School and Boston State College. She worked at Purity Supreme Markets and Stop and Shop for 45 years and was a very accomplished and popular store manager on the south shore, one of the first women promoted to management early in her career. Doris assisted with many events to raise funds for charitable causes in the local communities. She was devoted to her husband, family and their friends and loved by all. She was the beloved wife of Keith "Nellie" Nelson of Braintree; loving sister of the late Richard Kelly and his wife Sally of Braintree and Michael Kelly and his wife Susan of Braintree; dear aunt of Erin Holloway and her husband Kurt of Duxbury, Christopher Kelly and his wife Kristyn of Braintree, Brian Kelly of Duxbury, Elizabeth Kelly and her wife Kara of Braintree, Sara Kelly of Plymouth, Bridget Kelly of Braintree and Sean Kelly of Braintree. Doris was a great-aunt to 7 nephews and nieces. Doris was also the stepmother of Joann Moloney of Maine, Michael Nelson of Florida and Donna Nelson of Weymouth and step-grandmother of 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Braintree Cemetery, Braintree. In loving memory of Doris, please consider a donation to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in Braintree Forum from Dec. 12 to Dec. 19, 2019
