Dorothy F. (Mooney) Harvey, formerly of Braintree, left this world on November 22, 2020. Born in 1924, she was raised in South Boston and employed by New England Telephone. Dorothy lived through the Great Depression and World War II. She met the love of her life, Arthur J. Harvey, and together raised ten children in Braintree where they lived for over fifty years. They both loved chess, poetry, and Thoreau. Dorothy took great pride in that all of her children attended college, many achieving advanced degrees. Dorothy was always a comfort and source of stability for her family. Another sign of her great character and warmth was the admiration of her children's friends, who ask about her and love to share fond memories. Dorothy was predeceased by her husband Arthur and four siblings. She will be lovingly missed by her children, Diane Spencer, Stephen (and Beth) Harvey, Ronald Alexander Harvey, Eileen Harvey, Doreen Harvey, Colleen (and Kevin) Delaney, Susan McRae, Peter (and Ann) Harvey, Paul (and Trish) Harvey and Dorothea (and Michael) Sansone, as well as thirteen grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. The family is appreciative of the loving care Dorothy received at the Decatur House in Sandwich. Services will be private.



