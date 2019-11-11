Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 472-6344
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
9:30 AM
Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
1 Independence Ave
Quincy, MA 02169
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Thomas More Church
7 Hawthorn Road
Braintree, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Kinniburgh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl J. Kinniburgh

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl J. Kinniburgh Obituary
Earl J. Kinniburgh, age 87, a longtime Braintree resident, died peacefully, Thursday, November 7, 2019, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loving family. Earl was born in Quincy, the son of James and Alice (Gerrior) Kinniburgh. Raised in Merrymount, he was a graduate of Quincy High School, Class of 1950, where he played football and baseball. He attended the Franklin Technical Institute and graduated from Northeastern University. He was employed by The New England Telephone Company as an electrical engineer. Earl had proudly served in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He was a man of faith and a longtime parishioner of Saint Thomas More Parish in Braintree. A dedicated family man, he loved his grandchildren and great grandchildren, supporting all their activities and interests. Devoted husband for sixty-two years of Virginia A. (Ash) Kinniburgh. Devoted father of Todd B. Kinniburgh and his wife Maria of Florida, Lisa M. Kinniburgh and Peter Lyons of Braintree, Ruth A. Tesoro and her husband Gerard of Bridgewater, Elizabeth J. McMahon and her husband Thomas of Quincy, and the late James E. Kinniburgh and his wife Leah of Alabama. Loving grandfather of Todd, Jr., Timothy, Amanda, Kelly, Nicole, Derek, Stephanie, Erin, Megan, Devin, Shannen, Tyler, and Avery. Cherished great-grandfather of several great-grandchildren. Loving brother of Verna Butler of Quincy, pre-deceased by brother Paul and sister Jane Albasini. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Ave., Quincy, Thursday, November 14, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Thomas More Church, 7 Hawthorn Road, Braintree at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Wednesday 5 - 8 p.m. Interment Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in Earl's memory may be made to Medjugorje in America, P.O. Box 303, North Easton, MA 02356. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in Braintree Forum from Nov. 11 to Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sweeney Brothers Home For Funerals Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -