|
|
Edith "Edie" Centorino passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Anthony Centorino Jr. Edie was born November 20, 1937, in Shawnee, Okla., and grew up in San Antonio, Texas. She and her husband Tony started their life together in Braintree, Mass., where they raised their three children. Edie worked as a dry cleaner for over 20 years. She enjoyed gardening at her Braintree home. Edie and Tony moved to Fort Myers, Fla., in 2003, where they enjoyed their retirement. After her husband passed away, she enjoyed living at the Palms in Fort Myers, where she felt safe and cared for. People that were blessed to know Edie were often caught by surprise by her quick wit. Her sense of humor was genetic and has been passed on to her children and grandchildren. She related to her children and grandchildren via Sponge Bob cartoons and Archie comic books. The world was a better place with Edie and her family and friends will miss her dearly. Edie is survived by her children, Catherine A. (Centorino) Randell of Brockton, Mass., Anthony J. (Sandra) Centorino III of Cheshire, Conn., and Christine (Paul) Grigorenko of Cape Coral, Fla. She is also survived by six grandchildren, John Randell, Shannon (Hinchliffe) Noceda, Paul Grigorenko Jr., Jennifer Grigorenko, Stephanie Centorino, and Alison Centorino. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren. Funeral Mass will be held in Florida with private burial at the Sarasota National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Palms Employee Appreciation Fund, 2674 Winkler Ave., Fort Myers, FL 33901. Friends may sign the guest book at baldwincremation.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Mar. 3 to Mar. 11, 2019