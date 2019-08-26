|
|
Edith E. "Betty" (Goodwin) Cavanaugh, of Braintree, formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family after a 24 year battle with breast cancer, on August 23, 2019 at the age of 76. She was the beloved wife of the late Edward H. Eddie Cavanaugh, Jr. Loving mother of Maura P. Daniel of Braintree, Lisa A. Cavanaugh of Braintree and Edward H. Cavanaugh III of Braintree. She was the daughter of the late Philip Goodwin and Barbara (Lyons) Regan. Devoted sister of Deborah Leonard of Braintree, Marianne Regan of Dorchester, Joanne Regan of South Boston, and the late Pamela Flynn. Dear grandmother of Brianna M. Cavanaugh and great grandmother of Ryan T. Bollin. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Betty was born in Boston and grew up in Dorchester where she graduated from Cardinal Cushing High School. Betty went on to continue her education by earning a degree from Quincy College. She was the former owner and operator of Papa Bear Tours, Inc. of Dorchester and Milton. She was passionately devoted to her family, nothing gave her more joy than to dote on them and support in any way she could. Reposing at the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree, MA 02184 until 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, August 28, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Thomas More Church, 7 Hawthorne Rd., Braintree, MA 02184. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours held on Tuesday, August 27, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree, MA. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, www.bcrf.org. To leave a sympathy message for the family, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Aug. 26 to Sept. 2, 2019