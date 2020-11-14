1/1
Edith T. Goodnow
Edith "Edie" Theresa Goodnow, a longtime resident of Braintree, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020, with her granddaughters by her side. Edie was born in White Haven, Nova Scotia, to Evan Hurst and Lettie MacDuff. She moved to the U.S. as a young teen and was adopted by her parents, Fred Kingsbury and Anna MacDuff. Edie graduated from Quincy High School and worked for many years as an administrative assistant for Pneumatic Scale. Edie was very active in her community and at Bethany Church and volunteered frequently at craft fairs where she would display her latest knitted and crocheted creations. Throughout the years Edie enjoyed spending each summer at Lake Waukewan with family and close friends. She enjoyed gardening, boating, hummingbirds and loved her lobster rolls and tea time. Edie is survived by her granddaughters, Jen and Michelle; son, Robert; daughter-in-law, Marguerite; sister, Patricia Boettger and niece, Barbara Trocchi. She was predeceased by siblings, Robert and Fred Kingsbury, George and Harold Hurst. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Sunday, November 15, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Monday there will be a funeral service at noon at Bethany Congregational Church, 18 Spear St., Quincy. Burial is at Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Edie's memory can be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, www.alz.org. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Braintree Forum from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
15
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Bethany Congregational Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home
74 Elm St
Quincy, MA 02169
(617) 773-2728
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
