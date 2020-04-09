|
Edward Francis Battos, youngest son of the late John Sr. and Rita Battos of Dorchester, scratched his last ticket Monday, April 6, 2020. Though born in Roxbury, Ed grew up in Dorchester in St. Mark's Parish, where he lived for 50 years before moving to Braintree. He graduated from Cathedral High School and Northeastern University and served in the Air Force before lengthy careers with the MBTA and State Street Bank. Ed was a proud member of the John P. McKeon AmVets Post 146 in Dorchester for over 50 years as well as the Quincy AmVets Post in Quincy where he will be sorely missed. An avid traveler and sports fan, Ed loved taking cruises and visiting baseball parks around the country with his wife. He fiercely supported all Boston teams and rooted for the Cubbies on the NL side. He had a passion for golf and especially enjoyed playing in the Braintree golf league. He also enjoyed cooking, watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! (where he got more than a few right), and let a little cat named Gizmo worm into his heart. A tall man standing over six feet, Ed could easily have been intimidating. Instead, he was one of the friendliest, most easygoing people you could hope to meet. Always a ready smile, handshake, or hug; always up on current news and sports and willing to converse. He could disagree without fighting. He could listen and give advice, but was never pushy. He leaves a shining example and great gaping hole in the hearts of those who know him. He also leaves behind his wife, the love of his life for the last 30 years, Janet (Splaine) (Ouellette) Battos; his loving daughter, Keri Ouellette; and numerous other family members. Ed was devoted to his family and friends. He will be remembered for the years of care he gave his mother, his incredible generosity, his gamesmanship, his sense of humor and impeccable delivery of one-liners. Additional family includes the late William Battos of Dorchester (brother) and the late John Battos, Jr. (brother) and his surviving family, Ed's sister-in-law Suzanne in CT and children, Phil, Jackie, Chris, Catherine, and Laura. He was also beloved brother-in-law to Patricia and Sandy (Henry) Mulcahy of Norfolk; Jeanne and Joseph DiBona of Burlington; and Ann and Mark Harrington of Norwood; and beloved relative to all of their children, their spouses (and future spouses) and grandchildren (Lauren, Julie, Ali and Royal, Chip and Molly, Christina and Scott, Anthony, Katelyn and Patrick, Jen and Pete, Meghan and Nik, Lauren, Ryan and Shay). Also survived by many cousins, extended family and friends. For those wishing to extend Ed's legacy of generosity, donations may be made to the Huntington's Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, Suite 902, New York, NY 10018. Normally, the funeral is an opportunity for the community to gather in support of one another. Although we cannot gather together with Edward's family at this time, friends may still offer their support by visiting www.Keohane.com and sharing a special memory or message. For those who cannot access the web site, please call 781-335-0045 to have your message added.
Published in Braintree Forum from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2020