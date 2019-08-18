|
Edward F. Gibbons, age 89, of Braintree, formerly of Hyde Park and Milton passed away August 16, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Edward and Mary (Sheehan) Gibbons. He was raised in Milton and graduated from Cathedral High School and Bentley College Class of 1957. He went on to serve four years as a Staff Sergeant in the United States Air Force. He was a Flight Radio Operator and served in the Far East during the Korean Conflict. After his discharge he worked 23 years for National Shawmut Bank of Boston and retired after 11 years with Blue Cross-Blue Shield at the age of 58. The following years were spent reading, traveling, playing golf and gardening. He was the former District Deputy and Grand Knight of the Msgr. James J. Chittick Council #89, Knights of Columbus, Hyde Park. Beloved husband for 61 years of Irene (Susi). Father of Kevin Gibbons of Canton, Edward Gibbons and his wife Maureen of Kingston, Susan Elmasian and her husband David of Braintree, and Cathy Shannon and her husband Paul of Stoneham. Grandfather of Karlee Chirillo, Brady Gibbons, Curtis, Corey, and Casey Gibbons, Michael and Thomas Elmasian and Daniel, Kelly and Jennifer Shannon. Brother of the late Marie Gibbons. Funeral Mass at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree Tuesday, Aug. 20, at noon. Visiting hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., Milton, Tuesday morning prior to the Mass from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Burial Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Donations may be made in his memory to Hospice Services of Massachusetts 391 Broadway, Everett, MA 02149. For complete obituary and guest book see www.alfreddthomas.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2019