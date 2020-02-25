Home

Eileen (Bird) Cox, 95 of Braintree, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on February 23, 2020. Eileen was the beloved wife of the late Ralph F. Cox. Devoted mother of 6 children; Barry Cox and wife Judy, Ellen Cox Hillier and husband David, Brian Cox and wife Maureen, Ralph Cox and wife Betsy, Mary Cox Dixon and husband Donny, and Eileen Cox Whalen and husband Matt. Cherished grandmother of 16; Brian, Kaitlin, Ryan, Becky, Kelly, Jesse, Delia, Sarah, Dylan, Shawn, Michael, Joseph, Molly, Maggie, Tom, Grace, as well as 17 great-grandchildren and her favorite granddogs Ailsie and Stuey. She was born in Brighton and raised her family in Holbrook and Braintree. She spent much of her life in Falmouth, enjoying summers with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Eileen was a homemaker, devoted entirely to her husband and family. She loved family gatherings, especially the Fourth of July. A funeral Mass held at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St., Rte. 139, Hanover, on Wednesday, February 26, at 10 a.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eileen's memory can be made to the Ronald McDonald House at Boston Harbor, 250 1st Avenue, #318, Charlestown, MA 02129 or www.rmhbostonharbor.org. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Feb. 25 to Mar. 3, 2020
