Eileen M. McCusker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eileen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eileen M. McCusker, 64, of Braintree passed away peacefully May 29, 2019 at Beth Israel Hospital in Boston after a brief bout with Leukemia. She was the daughter of the late Matthew F. McCusker and Marie (Evans) McCusker. She lived her entire life in Braintree, graduating from Braintree High School in 1973. She worked for Stop and Shop for 46 years before retiring in 2017. Eileen loved to travel with family and friends. Her favorite vacations were spent at Disney World in Florida. She leaves behind her sister Frances (McCusker) Scanlon, and her husband Michael, and her sister Patricia McCusker. She was the sister of the late Nancy (McCusker) Olson. Eileen is also survived by Nancys husband Robert Olson, a niece, 2 nephews, cousins and friends. In light of the current situation the Funeral Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Hilltop Humane Society PO Box 553 Randolph MA 02368 or the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham MA 02452. Arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home 86 Franklin St Braintree. For information and directions please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Braintree Forum from Jun. 1 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McMaster Funeral Home
86 Franklin St
Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-0838
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved