1/1
Elaine F. Brooks
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elaine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elaine Frances (Casinelli) Brooks, age 69, of Braintree, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020, in her home, surrounded by loved ones. She was born November 8, 1950, at Walter Reed Hospital in Washington D.C, to Aurora and Vito Casinelli. Elaine traveled the world with her family as a child, living in Germany and Washington state, before settling in Dorchester. Elaine married her loving husband, Harry William Brooks, on May 1, 1971. She spent many years working for State Street Bank in Quincy, starting her career in the card services division and eventually working at the State Street Institute. Elaine led an amazing life and has inspired all that have met her. She was admired by many and will continue to be a strong role model for all. Elaine loved to spend time with family, loved to write, and loved to watch TV with her kids. She is survived by her loving husband, Harry; her son, William Brooks and wife Amanda of California; her daughter, Christine Mulkern and husband Sean; and her beloved grandsons, James Thomas and Sean Patrick of Abington, and her best buddy Teddy. She is missed terribly by her siblings, Diane Letizio and husband Albert of New Hampshire, Janet Noble and husband Keith of Plainville, James Casinelli of Weymouth, Michael Casinelli and wife Nancy of Quincy, Joann Casinelli of Quincy, MaryAnn Casinelli-Tindall and husband Robert Tindall of Weymouth, Patricia Dupere and husband David of Norwood. Elaine also was extremely loved by Harry's siblings, Robert Brooks and his wife Judith of Minnesota, Barbara Brooks of North Reading, Dorothy Tuttle and her husband Lee of Wilmington, Thomas Brooks and his wife Cheryl of Everett, Richard Brooks and his wife Karen of Missouri, and Gail McRae and her husband Leo of Plymouth. Elaine is also survived by twenty-four nieces and nephews who loved her deeply, as well as many great-nephews and cousins Through Elaine's life journey, from her days at St. Peter's in Dorchester to her career at State Street, and to her beloved neighborhood in Braintree, Elaine has met many friends who have brought her great happiness over the years. For more information see www.peckservices.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Braintree Forum from Oct. 2 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Peck Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peck Funeral Homes
516 Washington Street
Braintree, MA 02184-4609
(781) 843-0890
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peck Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 3, 2020
To the Casinelli and Brooks family so sorry for your loss may Elaine R.I.P and God Bless.
frank J toner
Friend
October 2, 2020
We are so sorry for your lose and hope that all your fond memories will help you get through this difficult time. May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Steven and Sheila Calabro
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved