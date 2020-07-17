Elizabeth Churbuck

Elizabeth Betty Jo (Bowman) Churbuck,, 68, of Braintree passed away following a brief illness July 11, 2020. Devoted Wife of the late Earl Churbuck. Dear Sister of Robert Bowman and his wife Tracy of Buzzards Bay and the late David Bowman. Dear Aunt and Godmother to Dayna Bowman of Buzzards Bay. Loving Companion of Edmund King of Kingston. She is also survived by her beloved canine companions, Benni and Chyann. Born and raised in Braintree, Betty Jo was a member of the Graduating class of 1970 from Braintree High School. Betty Jo worked aside her Mom at their family owned business, Anns Decorating Shop, in Quincy for many years, then worked for herself at Keynote Interiors., Braintree. She enjoyed traveling, especially with her Mom and friends to Aruba each year and Motorcycling and traveling with Ed. Also she organized a bowling league with friends. Due to the current environment and out of an abundance of caution for family and friends, A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Friends and family can offer their condolences by visiting www.HamelLydon.com/obituaries
. For those who cannot access the internet, please call (800) 696-5887 to have your message added. Donations in Betty Jos memory may be made to the Daughters of Mary of Nazareth, P.O. Box 690789, Quincy, MA 02269.