Elizabeth Dorothy Osborne, age 76, of Gilbert, Arizona, passed away on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Elizabeth was born October 16, 1942, in Coventry, England to Elizabeth Carol Cassidy. After completing high school, she took Tech courses here in the United States. On August 24, 1968, she married her loving husband, Charles Osborne, in St Alberts, East Boston, Massachusetts. She worked for many years as an office manager for Eye Health Services in the South Shore Area of Massachusetts. Elizabeth was a very active member of the community. She was a Boy Scout leader, a Girl Scout leader, and taught the handicapped how to swim. She was truly loved by all. Recently, Elizabeth and Charles celebrated their 50th Wedding anniversary. Elizabeth also had the joy of welcoming a great granddaughter to the family in March of this year. She will be deeply missed, and is survived by her devoted husband, Charles; her children, Michael Osborne, Christopher Osborne, Karen Osborne of Gilbert, Arizona, five grandsons; one great granddaughter; and sister, Vinnie Fisher of Weymouth, Massachusetts. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www. mariposagardens.com for the OSBORNE family.
Published in Braintree Forum from Oct. 4 to Oct. 11, 2019