Elsie M. (Anderson) Simpson passed away peacefully on August 23, 2019, at the age of 94. Elsie was the daughter of Emil and Anna (Olson) Anderson; loving wife of Ralph F. Simpson (deceased). She also had a sister, Edith (Anderson) Rattenbury; and brother, Leonard "Bud" Anderson (also deceased). Elsie is survived by her son, Paul and daughter-in-law Susan of Millis; her daughter, Diane Simpson-Pye and son-in-law Bill Norwood of Seattle, Wash.; and her sister, Beatrice Baker of Hingham. Elsie had three grandchildren, Connor stationed in Fort Drum, N.Y., Tyler living in New Haven, Conn., and Rebecca from Millis. Elsie also leaves a nephew, Lawrence Baker of Augusta, Ga.; and two nieces, Janice DeNicola of Windham, Maine, and Elsie DaCosta of Braintree. She also had several other nieces and nephews. Elsie was born in Dorchester, raised in Wollaston, attended North Quincy High School and lived in Braintree. She loved her family and all of Boston's sports teams. Elsie was an avid painter and a member of the Braintree Art Association. She was a cat lover and had many favorites over the years. Elsie loved to garden and was a great cook. She taught Sunday school and was a member of the First Congregational Church in Braintree. Elsie touched many lives with her kindness and beautiful smile, she will be remembered with much love. Family and friends are invited to attend visitation for Elsie on Friday, August 30, from 3 p.m.to 7 p.m. at Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., in Braintree. Funeral services will be Saturday, August 31, at 10 a.m. at Peck Funeral Home followed by interment at Blue Hill Cemetery.
Published in Braintree Forum from Aug. 27 to Sept. 3, 2019