|
|
Emily Theresa (Naples) Calarese of Braintree, born October 3, 1930, loving wife of the late John Baptist Calarese Jr., passed away at home on Thursday, March 19, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Emily was married to her husband, who passed in 2016, for 58 years. She is survived by her daughters, Ann Marie Yankun of Taunton, Dorothy T. Reynolds of Braintree; and son, William J. Calarese of Seattle, Wash.; grandchildren, Jenna Yankun (McRorie) of Philadelphia, Pa., Christopher Yankun of Mason, N.H., Michael Fabiano and Mathew Fabiano, both of Braintree; sister of the late William and Patrick Naples. Emily was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her family meant everything to her. She loved cooking for her relatives and friends. She was loved by all. Due to the COVID-19 virus public health restrictions, funeral services will be private for the immediate family only. In the coming months Emily's children are planning a celebration of life for their mother where friends and relatives will be invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family sincerely requests that donations in her name may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 850 Washington St., Braintree, MA 02184. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the McMaster Funeral Home, 86 Franklin St., Braintree. For information and directions, please visit www.mcmasterfh.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Mar. 20 to Mar. 27, 2020