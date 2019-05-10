|
|
Erena F. Meleo, of Braintree, 86 years old, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2019, at her daughter's home in Rockland. She was born and raised in South Boston, and was a lifelong resident of Braintree, Mass. Erena was the beloved wife of the late Anthony E. Meleo Sr.; she took many career paths in her life as a Q.C. Inspector for SIGMA/OLC instruments in Braintree. She also served as a crossing guard and matron for the Braintree Police department. But her most recent and loved profession was an usherette at the Wang Center for Performing Arts. She was an avid traveler and beach goer. But her greatest joy came from spending time with family. She is survived by her children: Jennice (Meleo) Kiely of Stoughton, Tracy (Meleo) Watson and husband Bruce of Rockland, Anthony E. Meleo Jr. of Stoughton, Andrew E Meleo and wife Lynda Richards of North Randolph. Her grandchildren, Ryan Watson, Nicholas Kiely, Christopher Kiely, Alison O'Hara, Darrell Sprague, Anastasia Meleo, Hallie Meleo, Anthony E. Meleo III. Along with four (4) great-grandchildren, Steven, Tracy and Adriana Watson, and Zoey Kiely. Her surviving siblings are Jean Devine of Weymouth, Rita Morison or South Boston and Margaret Donga of Holbrook and the late; James, Robert, Donald, and William Morison, Rose Perry, Dorothy Coyne, Mary Morison, and Christine Donald along with many nieces and nephews. Visiting hours held at the Mortimer N. Peck Funeral Homes, of Braintree, at 516 Washington St. on Monday, May 13, from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral Mass will be at the St. Francis of Assisi Church on Tuesday, May 14, at 10:30 a.m, at 850 Washington St. in Braintree.
Published in Braintree Forum from May 10 to May 17, 2019