Ernestine (Tina) A. (Griffin) Oster, of Braintree, passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 89. Born in Boston to the late Ernest W. and Mary F. (Cooper) Griffin. Tina loved to go shopping, play bingo and show off her dance moves. She looked forward to every Tuesday, when she would get together with her sisters to play Five Alive. Tina was happiest when she was surrounded by her family, cooking Sunday dinner. She was a kind and caring woman who will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Beloved wife of the late William E. Oster. Loving mother of Deborah A. Jamele of Braintree, Stephen M. Oster of Abington, Anna M. Oster of Hingham, William E. Oster, Jr. of Oxford, ME and Karen A. Oster of Weymouth. Devoted sister of Lorraine Gasdia of Abington, Mary TC Cummings of Rockland, Edward Griffin of Ft. Myers, FL, the late Mary Alice Hirons of Ft. Myers, FL, the late Mary Kathleen Shaw of Braintree, the late Mary (Nan) Donovan of Braintree, the late Ernest W. Griffin, Jr., of Ft. Myers, FL, and the late Francis Griffin of East Bridgewater. Cherished grandmother of Christopher Jamele of Chowchilla, CA, Bryan Ja-mele of South Bos-ton, Kristin Hadley-Brew of Braintree, Derek Had-ley of Braintree, Lauren Jamele Townley of South Portland, ME, Corey Oster of Poland, ME, Craig Oster of Old Orchard Beach, ME, and Randy Oster of Stanford, CT. Caring great-grandmother of Gavin Brew of Braintree, Hadley Oster of Oxford, ME, Griffin Brew of Braintree, Ellerie Oster of Old Orchard Beach, ME, Henry Townley of South Portland, ME and Linea Brew of Braintree. Tinas family will honor and remember her life privately at a graveside committal service in Braintree Cemetery, Braintree. A Memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , 55 W. Wacker Drive, Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, Braintree. To leave a sympathy mes-sage for the family, visit http:// www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Braintree Forum from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2020